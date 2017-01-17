Register
04:12 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Westinghouse International Headquarters

    US-India Deal For Nuclear Plant on Track to Be Finalized This Year

    © AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    The US is on the way to gain financially from its nuclear deal with India with the establishment of a new nuclear plant in the South Asian state expected to be announced later this year.

    Indian rupees
    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.
    Demonetization Leads to India Loosing Top Position
    The Civil Nuclear Cooperation deal between India and the US, signed back in 2008 during the Bush Administration, is considered a game-changing moment in the countries' relations. The agreement greatly benefited India by, for instance, securing a waiver for the country from the international body that controls nuclear trade, enabling it to import nuclear fuel from multiple sources.

    In the years that followed both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the full and timely implementation of the agreement. Outgoing US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved some lingering issues on the deal, among them issues of nuclear liability.

    Commercial negotiations between India's nuclear operator, Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), and the Pennsylvania company Westinghouse Electric Corporation have lasted for years. In June 2016 the sides agreed to jointly begin preparatory work on six AP1000 reactors. The US is hopeful that a deal acceptable to both governments will be finalized by July 2017.

    "What remains of the civil nuclear agreement is the actual commercial deal to be negotiated and the financing to be negotiated," Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal told Press Trust of India (PTI) on Monday.

    "The two leaders when they last met said that they are hopeful that they would be at a point where a commercial deal and financing be announced by the summer of 2017. I am hopeful that that would continue to be the case."

    The deal, if it goes through, would mark the first financial agreement under the civil nuclear partnership between the two countries.    

    Related:

    Scientists About to Discover Great Wall Possibly Existed in India
    At Least 23 People Die As Result of Shipwreck on Ganges in India
    McDonald’s McMasala Breakfast Menu Options Meet 'Meh' Response in India
    Tags:
    nuclear plant, nuclear deal, Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok