Register
18:01 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Map of the beseiged holdout province of Panjshir, Afghanistan.

    Taliban, Panjshir Resistance Make Conflicting Claims on Whether or Not Holdout Province Has Fallen

    © Sputnik / Sputnik Afghanistan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    22410
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083791308_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b05b9f0d3dc5e9eeca60ba60083e5db5.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202109031083791074-holdout-afghan-province-of-panjshir-reportedly-captured-by-the-taliban/

    Situated about 125 km northeast of Kabul, Panjshir has been one of the few areas of the country that did not fall to Taliban forces during last month's series of blitz offensives by the Islamist militants. Loyalists to the former Afghan government fled to the province, and formed a so-called 'National Resistance Front of Afghanistan'.

    Self-proclaimed acting president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has uploaded a video in which he indicates that he remains in Panjshir and that "the RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue."

    Earlier in the day, a Taliban spokesman tweeted that the militants had taken control of the renegade province.

    "I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity," Saleh wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

    "Today is Friday, September 3, 2021. It's 9:15 local time. I am in the Panjshir Valley. The reports concerning my escape from Afghanistan are totally baseless. I am here, we have had several meetings regarding the situation," Saleh said.

    "No doubt the situation is difficult. We have been under invasion of the Taliban, their al-Qaeda allies, terrorist groups from the region and beyond, as usual backed by the Pakistanis. We have held the ground, we have resisted. The resistance is not going to surrender. It's not going to bow to terrorism, and it's going to continue," the official added.

    Earlier in the day, a source in the Kabul police headquarters told Sputnik that the province had been captured, and that the self-proclaimed interim government had crumbled.

    "Panjshir province has fallen. All of the people and soldiers from the resistance have been captured by the militants. Amrullah Saleh [self-proclaimed acting president] and Ahmad Massoud [the leader of the resistance forces] have fled," the source said.

    A Sputnik Afghanistan source dismissed reports that Panjshir had fallen as "completely false," saying that heavy fighting was taking place at the Khavak Pass and in Shotol region, with the Taliban being held from entering Panjshir Gorge. A separate source told Sputnik Afghanistan that claims that Saleh had fled the country were "nothing more than a rumour."

    One of Sputnik Afghanistan's sources indicated that the Panjshir resistance force's tactics in recent days have included the technique of false retreat to lure Taliban fighters into abandoned positions, only to be fired upon by rocket artillery. The goal of the strategy is to reduce the Taliban's numerical superiority.

    Saleh tweeted earlier in the day about the Taliban's blocking of humanitarian access to Panjshir and described alleged war crimes being carried out by the militants, including what he said was the use of military-age men "as mine clearance tools."

    In a separate tweet, Saleh wrote that "resistance" was "the nom de guerre of everyone here."

    Earlier in the day, a resistance forces spokesman tweeted that forces loyal to Saleh and Massoud had repulsed an attack Thursday night by 8,000 Taliban fighters after several hours of fighting, with 450 terrorists reported killed and 130 more captured.

    An Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces personnel takes part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021 as the valley remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces.
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN
    Panjshir Resistance Forces Say 450 Talibs Eliminated
    Also on Friday, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai called on the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance forces to engage in dialogue. The resistance had previously rejected the Taliban's claims to power unless it agreed to form a 'truly inclusive' government representing the interests of all groups and nationalities in the country.

    Earlier, a local power utility company said that at least two electricity pylons were destroyed in shelling, resulting in power outages in the province.

    In recent weeks, Panjshir became the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces not to have been captured by the Taliban, owing in part to the natural protection from outside attack provided by its mountainous landscape. The Sunni Islamist militants surrounded the province earlier this week, redeploying forces from other areas of the country. The group launched an offensive on Thursday to capture the province by force after negotiations with Ahmad Massoud failed.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse