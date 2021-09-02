Panjshir Resistance in Afghanistan Claims 'Al-Qaeda Joined Taliban'

Forces from the resistance in the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan have claimed that al-Qaeda* has joined the Taliban*. The statement, published on Twitter, claims the two organisations joined forces in order to fight the resistance in the Panjshir Valley.
Under the provisions of the February 2020 peace deal with the US, the Taliban pledged to never again allow Afghanistan to turn into a breeding ground for terrorists, including al-Qaeda. Washington, in turn, had promised to withdraw its troops from the country, which it did on 30 August, four months later than the deadline outlined in the agreement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
*Al-Qaeda and the Taliban are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other countries
