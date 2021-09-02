Taliban Reportedly Launches Offensive in Panjshir Province After Negotiations With Resistance Failed

The developments come as the Taliban* is expected to announce a new Afghan government on 2 September. It was also earlier reported that resistance forces in Panjshir had pledged to continue fighting the movement.

The Taliban has launched a military operation in the Afghan province of Panjshir after negotiations with resistance forces, headed by Ahmad Massoud, allegedly failed, Al Jazeera reported on 2 September, citing a Taliban source.

The resistance forces earlier said that they would continue fighting the Taliban as their negotiations did not bear fruit.

© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL FILE PHOTO: Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019.

The Taliban reportedly offered the resistance forces one or two seats in the government they were trying to form, but the resistance turned the offer down.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik that the movement was not going to take Panjshir by force, dismissing media reports that the leaders of the resistance had declared the negotiations failed and the Taliban were planning to force their way into the province.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. The resistance forces are led by Ahmad Massoud, who pledged to stop fighting against the Taliban, if they provide freedom and equality for all citizens and form an inclusive government.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.