US Reportedly Begins Kabul Embassy Evacuation as Biden Sends 5,000 Troops for 'Safe Drawdown'

The United States has launched an evacuation of diplomats from its embassy in Afghanistan, Reuters reported citing anonymous officials.
"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave... the embassy continues to function", one diplomat said.
The report emerges after the Taliban claimed to have captured Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province earlier in the day.
This means that Kabul is now the last big city under the government's control, since Kandahar, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif previously fell to the militants.
The Taliban surge in Afghanistan started in May, after the US launched its troop withdrawal from the country. The advance of the militants prompted Washington to announce the redeployment of some 3,000 servicemen earlier in the week, and on Saturday President Joe Biden stated that the number has been increased to 5,000.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
