'Abrupt' US Withdrawal Leads to Deteriorating Security Situation, Afghanistan's President Says

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the 'abrupt' withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan had led to a worsening security situation in the country.
"The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly," Ghani told parliament, adding that he warned the US that the withdrawal would have "consequences".
In January 2020, Iraqi lawmakers voted to have all foreign troops leave the country and revise cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. The coalition has since handed over to Iraqi troops a range of military bases where American forces used to be stationed.
The Biden administration made a decision to draw down troops in Afghanistan; the pullout is expected to be complete by the end of August.
Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence since international troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban* has since launched an offensive and overrun large swaths of land.
The pullout was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States agreed upon in Doha last year.
*Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
