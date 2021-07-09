Afghan President Arrives at Bagram Airfield Week After US Evacuation - Photos

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani toured Bagram Airfield on Friday, one week after the major facility was formally handed over to Kabul's jurisdiction after the withdrawal of US forces.
Local media released photos of the visit provided by the president's office. National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and First Vice President Amrullah Saleh accompanied Ghani during the visit.
Saleh tweeted that he was "deeply impressed" by the professionalism of the Afghan army officiers who took charge of the base.
US forces left Bagram - Afghanistan's largest airbase, on 2 July as part of their wider ongoing withdrawal from the war-torn country. The base, situated north of Kabul, became the main base of US forces in Afghanistan after the 2001 invasion. Before that, it was heavily used by Soviet forces during the 1980s war against US-sponsored jihadist militias.
Kabul has said that it has received equipment worth some $1 billion amid the US and NATO withdrawal.
On Friday, a Taliban delegation visiting Moscow to discuss the possibility of intra-Afghan talks told reporters that 85 percent of Afghanistan is now under its control. Government officials in Kabul dismissed these claims. Also Friday, Afghan security officials confirmed that militants captured a key border crossing with Iran after having previously overrun border areas with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.
