Afghan President Arrives at Bagram Airfield Week After US Evacuation - Photos

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that US troops would complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by 31 August, nearly two weeks before the previously set 9/11 deadline. On Friday, the Taliban announced that it had taken control of some 85 percent of the war-torn nation's territory.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani toured Bagram Airfield on Friday, one week after the major facility was formally handed over to Kabul's jurisdiction after the withdrawal of US forces.

Local media released photos of the visit provided by the president's office. National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and First Vice President Amrullah Saleh accompanied Ghani during the visit.

Saleh tweeted that he was "deeply impressed" by the professionalism of the Afghan army officiers who took charge of the base.

Visited Bagram Airbase together with Prez @ashrafghani this morning. I am deeply impressed with professionalism of army officers who have taken charge. I salute the Afghan army for handling this mammoth job with calm & discipline. They had very little time to prepare & get in. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 9, 2021

US forces left Bagram - Afghanistan's largest airbase, on 2 July as part of their wider ongoing withdrawal from the war-torn country. The base, situated north of Kabul, became the main base of US forces in Afghanistan after the 2001 invasion. Before that, it was heavily used by Soviet forces during the 1980s war against US-sponsored jihadist militias.

Before the evacuation, US forces brought dozens of trailer truckloads of scrap from destroyed vehicles and other equipment to the base to be sold off, with some Afghans complaining that the equipment should have been transferred to Afghan security forces instead of being scrapped. US officials have said that the equipment needed to be destroyed to prevent it from falling into the hands of Taliban militants. Last week, Sputnik reported that hundreds of military vehicles have been falling into Taliban hands in recent weeks as entire battalions of troops disband without a fight in anticipation of an imminent collapse of the government.

Kabul has said that it has received equipment worth some $1 billion amid the US and NATO withdrawal.

On Friday, a Taliban delegation visiting Moscow to discuss the possibility of intra-Afghan talks told reporters that 85 percent of Afghanistan is now under its control. Government officials in Kabul dismissed these claims. Also Friday, Afghan security officials confirmed that militants captured a key border crossing with Iran after having previously overrun border areas with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Moscow expressed concern about the escalation of tensions in northern Afghanistan, and urged the parties to prevent the conflict from spreading abroad, including into the territory of the Russian-allied states of Central Asia. The Taliban delegation confirmed their interest in achieving a sustainable peace, providing assurances to Russia that the group would not violate the borders of its northern neighbours.

