Taliban Claims to Have Seized Key Afghan Border Crossing With Pakistan

The militants have doubled down their activity as US forces are being withdrawn from Afghanistan. According to the Long War Journal, the Taliban* currently controls 212 districts in Afghanistan, while the government controls 70 districts.

The Taliban on Wednesday announced that they had seized control of the Wesh international border crossing with Pakistan.

"The [Taliban] Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar. With this, the important road between [Spin] Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control", Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

#Breaking_news: Taliban captured Wesh International border crossing between Spin Boldak & Pakistan's Chaman district. The main transit route of the country. pic.twitter.com/coJdmojTDc — Naseeb Zadran (@NaseebKhanZ) July 14, 2021

In the meantime, AFP has reported, citing a Pakistani security source, that the Taliban flag was raised at the crossing.

"The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing", the source claimed. "They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag".

Addressing the news, the Afghan government said that its forces have repelled the militants from the border.

The Taliban is believed to be advancing in various parts of the country as the US military and their allies are leaving the nation. Per several reports, up to 80% of Afghan territory has fallen under the Taliban's control.

US President Joe Biden stated that the American forces had achieved their goals, noting that the troops will officially finish withdrawing from their mission by 31 August. He added that only the Afghans themselves can decide the future of their country.

© AP Photo / Allauddin Khan In this Friday, May 27, 2016 photo, Taliban fighters stand guard as senior leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, not pictured, delivers a speech to his fighters, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan

The deal, reached by Washington under the previous administration and the movement stipulates that the Taliban won't allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven and will continue peace talks with the Afghan government.

Yet, Kabul has noted a lack of progress in negotiations, while Commanding General Austin Miller warned that a civil war might erupt after NATO forces are withdrawn from Afghanistan.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia