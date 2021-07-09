Taliban Says It Will Not Target Afghan Interpreters Who Used to Work for Americans

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration will fly Afghan interpreters to third countries in August where they can wait until their special immigrant visas are approved.

A Taliban* spokesman said that movement will not target translators who have worked with the US.

He added that the Taliban is ready for contacts with the US and ready to start relations ‘from scratch’.

The Biden administration will fly Afghan interpreters to third countries in August, where they can wait until their special immigrant visas are approved, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Jen Psaki did not disclose an exact number of how many Afghan interpreters would be relocated.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US Department of Defense was considering locations where it could send Afghan interpreters and other allies.

Afghan interpreters are facing threats from the Taliban movement for helping US and NATO forces throughout the last 20 years of the war in Afghanistan.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by 11 September, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban movement in the past weeks.

In recent days, hundreds of Afghan government soldiers fled to Tajikistan in order to avoid capture by the Taliban, which now controls more than 70 percent of the Afghan-Tajik border. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers who are trying to cross the border.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.