President Joe Biden: US Will be Out of Afghanistan by 31 August

US President Joe Biden declared on Thursday that a complete US withdrawal of US service members from Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, less than two weeks before the 9/11 deadline that had been initially proposed by the administration.
Offering the nation an update on the US' withdrawal procedures, Biden informed the public that the US military has "achieved" its goals in Afghanistan, underscoring that the continued US support for the people of the Middle Eastern country will "endure."
"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and get Osama bin Laden," Biden remarked. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build."
"We're ending America's longest war," he emphasized.
