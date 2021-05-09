Remnants of Chinese Rocket Have Reportedly Re-Entered Earth's Atmosphere

The remnants of the Chinese Long March-5B rocket have re-entered the Earth's athmosphere, with most of the debris burning up, China Global Television Network reported on Sunday.
A video of the debris falling down, allegedly spotted over Saudi Arabia, has emerged on social media.
The #rocketdebris has begun burning up in the Earth's atmosphere, the fireball was spotted over Jeddah, Saudi Arabia https://t.co/lQBiaV2HJd— Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) May 9, 2021
Earlier in the day, calculations by Russian space agency Roscosmos estimated that the remnants would enter the athmosphere at some point on 9 May, suggesting that the potential zone of risk might include big cities like Madrid, Rome, Cairo, Riyadh and Canberra.
