As Chinese Rocket Body Tumbles Through Atmosphere, Memes Deluge Social Media

Be it the Ever Green blockade of the Suez Canal or the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social media users can turn practically any kind of event, however dangerous its consequences may be, into a meme. Now that the giant Chinese rocket body is set to fall down on Earth, the internet of course jokes about it.

As the CZ-5B rocket's debries continue to speed high above Earth and scientists struggle to calculate its possible landing path, social media users have not wasted time to use the occasion to grin and joke, incorporating the rocket's stage into fresh memes, creating new ones or just contemplating life.

Various maps tracking the rocket's core stage have appeared to become a kind of reality show for netizens, who carefully follow the trajectory of the CZ-5B debris in order to see whether or not it affects their neighbourhoods.

As some of the latest calculations have narrowed the "risk" territories to Spain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand, users continue to fear that the rocket fall even in places it is not predicted to land.

Me:

Trying to figure out if the line crosses my state. #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/xtdoJ8i7wm — Riki ➐ (@RikiBobbii) May 8, 2021

NASA: A #ChineseRocket is going to hit earth on May 8th. It probably won’t hit you.



Me: pic.twitter.com/Xp43Gcl2jx — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) May 8, 2021

why am i tracking the #ChineseRocket like i'm tracking an amazon order 💀 pic.twitter.com/HWujaclNHa — Christianpm1406 (@christianpm1406) May 9, 2021

Flat-Earthers must be having a hard time watching the live feed of the rocket looping around the planet right now. #ChineseRocket — Toni Marie (@ToniRenaissance) May 9, 2021

​​Some giggle and roll out "weather forecasts" with the chance of rockets falling from the sky. Well, they are not entirely wrong...

Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning pic.twitter.com/u7FVqCFHOY — Bren Gilgun (@brengilgun) May 8, 2021

​Others felt less like creating weather forecasts and more like sticking to depressive jokes.

outside on my last straw hoping the #ChineseRocket lands on top of me pic.twitter.com/EvxfDKuzfe — Jamius (@freelanceburner) May 8, 2021

damn that's crazy, really hope no #ChineseRocket parts fall out of the sky when im sitting out in the open, completely unprotected, and definitely don't wanna d!e pic.twitter.com/1pCNHXTAQ9 — proud omegaphobe (@DARLINGSENPAll) May 8, 2021

imagine surviving the pandemic just be taken out by the #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/JSepnqdf3i — minari lover ➐ (@DarkCollegeGuy) May 9, 2021

​There were also people who tried to imagine how those responsible for the fall of the rocket will feel.

​And some offered ways to protect everyone from the rocket debris.

If there’s one thing that can save this world from this #ChineseRocket is this guy pic.twitter.com/RhSPgCRxZo — xeorah (@Xeorah14) May 9, 2021

​Set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in the next few hours on 9 May, the rocket is stealing the show online after being used for delivering a section of a Chinese orbital station Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) into near-Earth orbit.