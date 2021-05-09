Register
03:21 GMT09 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021

    As Chinese Rocket Body Tumbles Through Atmosphere, Memes Deluge Social Media

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082835872_0:179:3070:1905_1200x675_80_0_0_e34ea54afc0075da0d364107878e4d95.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202105091082835907-as-chinese-rocket-body-tumbles-through-atmosphere-memes-deluge-social-media/

    Be it the Ever Green blockade of the Suez Canal or the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social media users can turn practically any kind of event, however dangerous its consequences may be, into a meme. Now that the giant Chinese rocket body is set to fall down on Earth, the internet of course jokes about it.

    As the CZ-5B rocket's debries continue to speed high above Earth and scientists struggle to calculate its possible landing path, social media users have not wasted time to use the occasion to grin and joke, incorporating the rocket's stage  into fresh memes, creating new ones or just contemplating life.

    Various maps tracking the rocket's core stage have appeared to become a kind of reality show for netizens, who carefully follow the trajectory of the CZ-5B debris in order to see whether or not it affects their neighbourhoods.

    As some of the latest calculations have narrowed the "risk" territories to Spain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand, users continue to fear that the rocket fall even in places it is not predicted to land.

    ​​Some giggle and roll out "weather forecasts" with the chance of rockets falling from the sky. Well, they are not entirely wrong...

    ​Others felt less like creating weather forecasts and more like sticking to depressive jokes.

    ​There were also people who tried to imagine how those responsible for the fall of the rocket will feel.

    ​And some offered ways to protect everyone from the rocket debris.

    ​Set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in the next few hours on 9 May, the rocket is stealing the show online after being used for delivering a section of a Chinese orbital station Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) into near-Earth orbit.

    Related:

    Most CZ-5B Rocket Debris to Burn Up in Atmosphere, Unlikely to Cause Any Harm, China Says
    Russian Space Agency Strives to Predict Uncontrolled Reentry of Deorbiting Chinese Rocket Stage
    Scenarios of Chinese Rocket Debris Fall Emerge as Israel, Saudi Arabia, N Zealand Possibly at Risk
    Tags:
    memes, atmosphere, debris, rocket, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse