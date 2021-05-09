As Chinese Rocket Body Tumbles Through Atmosphere, Memes Deluge Social Media

As the CZ-5B rocket's debries continue to speed high above Earth and scientists struggle to calculate its possible landing path, social media users have not wasted time to use the occasion to grin and joke, incorporating the rocket's stage into fresh memes, creating new ones or just contemplating life.
Various maps tracking the rocket's core stage have appeared to become a kind of reality show for netizens, who carefully follow the trajectory of the CZ-5B debris in order to see whether or not it affects their neighbourhoods.
As some of the latest calculations have narrowed the "risk" territories to Spain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand, users continue to fear that the rocket fall even in places it is not predicted to land.
Me:— Riki ➐ (@RikiBobbii) May 8, 2021
Trying to figure out if the line crosses my state. #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/xtdoJ8i7wm
NASA: A #ChineseRocket is going to hit earth on May 8th. It probably won’t hit you.— Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) May 8, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/Xp43Gcl2jx
why am i tracking the #ChineseRocket like i'm tracking an amazon order 💀 pic.twitter.com/HWujaclNHa— Christianpm1406 (@christianpm1406) May 9, 2021
Flat-Earthers must be having a hard time watching the live feed of the rocket looping around the planet right now. #ChineseRocket— Toni Marie (@ToniRenaissance) May 9, 2021
Some giggle and roll out "weather forecasts" with the chance of rockets falling from the sky. Well, they are not entirely wrong...
Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning pic.twitter.com/u7FVqCFHOY— Bren Gilgun (@brengilgun) May 8, 2021
Others felt less like creating weather forecasts and more like sticking to depressive jokes.
outside on my last straw hoping the #ChineseRocket lands on top of me pic.twitter.com/EvxfDKuzfe— Jamius (@freelanceburner) May 8, 2021
damn that's crazy, really hope no #ChineseRocket parts fall out of the sky when im sitting out in the open, completely unprotected, and definitely don't wanna d!e pic.twitter.com/1pCNHXTAQ9— proud omegaphobe (@DARLINGSENPAll) May 8, 2021
imagine surviving the pandemic just be taken out by the #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/JSepnqdf3i— minari lover ➐ (@DarkCollegeGuy) May 9, 2021
There were also people who tried to imagine how those responsible for the fall of the rocket will feel.
China is waiting for the result #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/tVjUawr2js— emre (@emreatalaay) May 9, 2021
Once the rocket crashes...China will be like...#ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/sgQhUNwyTZ— samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) May 9, 2021
And some offered ways to protect everyone from the rocket debris.
If there’s one thing that can save this world from this #ChineseRocket is this guy pic.twitter.com/RhSPgCRxZo— xeorah (@Xeorah14) May 9, 2021
Set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in the next few hours on 9 May, the rocket is stealing the show online after being used for delivering a section of a Chinese orbital station Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) into near-Earth orbit.
