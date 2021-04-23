Some US Military Equipment Beginning to Be Shipped Out of Afghanistan, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some US military equipment is starting to be shipped out of Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw all American forces on the ground by 1 May, CNN reported on Friday citing three defence officials.

The report said the US Defence Department is focused on shipping out unneeded equipment and supplies that is not being destroyed or given to the Afghan security forces, adding that obsolete equipment will be destroyed.

Moreover, the report said the US Defence Department has approved the deployment of hundreds of sea, air, and land forces to the region of Afghanistan to help protect US and NATO forces, including contractors, during the pullout.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier will delay its return to the United States to remain in the region to boost security during the US withdrawal.

Last week, the alliance declared that member states were scheduled to begin an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan by 1 May, planning to complete it within a few months. The US intends to complete the pullout by 11 September.

In the meantime, Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday that intra-Afghan peace talks currently appear to be in a short-term deadlock and emphasized the need for the United States to continue supporting the Afghan government in order to prevent it from collapsing after foreign forces withdraw.