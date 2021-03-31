Register
14:36 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Molten iron flows into a blast furnace at a metallurgical plant

    Chinese Man Jumps Into Superheated Blast Furnace After Losing Fortune on Stock Market

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107188/87/1071888738_0:107:3261:1941_1200x675_80_0_0_5277ccfcff5c3c2779713575c72a2422.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103311082499318-chinese-man-jumps-into-superheated-blast-furnace-after-losing-fortune-on-stock-market/

    In comparison to many of the world's major economies, China's has been enjoying rapid recovery rates, largely to due to a quick lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures. However, the country's stock market rally has since been impeded by tensions with western governments, including the US, and new rounds of sanctions.

    A 33-year-old Chinese worker at the Baotou Steel factory has committed suicide by jumping into a working blast furnace containing molten metals at temperatures as high as 1,500 degrees Celsius (2,700 degrees Fahrenheit), the company operating the plant reported. Baotou Steel said that Wang Long, who has been working at the factory for 10 years, went missing on 24 March during his night shift.

    His mysterious disappearance was soon explained after the company reviewed surveillance footage from that night. The video, which eventually surfaced on Chinese social media causing shock, showed Wang Long taking off his helmet and gloves, and throwing them into the furnace only to follow them in a few moments.

    Baotou Steel alleged in its statement that the worker's brutal suicide was triggered by the loss of $9,100 on the stock market and the inability to "repay his heavy debts". It is unclear if Wang Long left a suicide note.

    On the day of Wang Long's suicide, China's stock market fell sharply, with the country's indices dropping to a three-month low. China's stocks have mainly been bullish since the middle of 2020 largely due to the country's rapidly declining COVID-19 infections and swiftly recovering economy due to a fast lifting of the pandemic restrictions. However, the trend turned bearish in the middle of February, with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE 180) index falling to December 2020 levels.

    Economists have attributed the decline in the Chinese stock market to a variety of issues ranging from the expected ending of the coronavirus stimulus measures to increasing tensions between Beijing and western nations. The latter have introduced a number of sanctions against China under the pretext of allegations of human rights abuse in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which Beijing strongly denies.

    In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, pass by Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. China’s military test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces, a newspaper reported Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Condemns US Ban of Chinese Military-Linked Stocks, Decries Unfair Competition

    The stock prices of Chinese companies may also be influenced by a lack of change in US policy towards Beijing, despite the departure of Donald Trump. Washington indicated during a recent summit in Alaska that it intends to confront China on a number of issues, such as presumably improper trade practices and alleged involvement in cyberattacks against the US. At the same time, the White House did not say it intends to lift restrictive measures against Chinese companies, such as Huawei, introduced under the previous administration.

    Related:

    SMIC Chipmaker Stock Listing Triples in Value as China Reports 3.2 Percent Q2 Growth Amid COVID-19
    China Condemns US Ban of Chinese Military-Linked Stocks, Decries Unfair Competition
    US Stocks Rise After Tech Boost Mitigates China-US Trade Fears
    Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Investors China's Industrial Profits for June Surge
    Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Lower As US-China Tech Battle Escalates
    Tags:
    suicide, stock market, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse