North Korean Missile Launches Show Threat of Pyongyang's Arms Programme to Neighbours, US Says

"We are aware of North Korean missile launches this morning into the East Sea [Sea of Japan]. We will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. This activity highlights the threat that North Korea's illicit weapons program poses to its neighbours and the international community", US Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson, Navy Capt. Mike Kafka said in a statement.
He also reaffirmed the US commitment to ensuring the security of South Korea and Japan.
According to Washington, at least two cruise missiles were fired by the North Korean military, however, it remains unclear whether they were short, medium, or long-range.
Following the reports of launches, Japan called an extraordinary meeting of its National Security Council, while the US initially stated it does not view North Korea's actions as provocative.
