Register
13:44 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 2 February 2020 file photo, evacuees board an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Arek and Jenina Rataj were starting a new life in the Chinese industrial centre of Wuhan when a viral outbreak spread across the city of 11 million. While they were relatively safe sheltering at home, Arek felt compelled to go out and document the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. Among his subjects: the construction of a new hospital built in a handful of days; biosecurity check points; and empty streets.

    Pants Down! China Reportedly Makes Anal Swab Testing Mandatory for International Arrivals

    © AP Photo / Arek Rataj
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107849/54/1078495472_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_29a38f7562b20e289d921cf3f8ffa43d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103051082263796-pants-down-china-reportedly-makes-anal-swab-testing-mandatory-for-international-arrivals/

    There have already been several reports suggesting the Chinese authorities were forcing US Diplomats to submit to anal swab tests for COVID-19. Although these reports have proved false, thousands of foreigners might face the procedure in the nearest future.

    Beijing has allegedly implemented compulsory anal swab testing for almost all foreigners arriving in China, The Times writes.

    The testing hubs are expected to be set up in Beijing and Shanghai airports. The Chinese government previously said that anal coronavirus swabs have a higher degree of accuracy than other methods of testing a person for the virus.

    According to the newspaper, several countries have already voiced concerns about the unconventional way of testing for the COVID-19 disease. Japanese travellers were among the first to undergo the procedure.

    A medical worker prepares to collect a swab sample from a journalist for a COVID-19 test before the National People's Congress closing session and the Chinese premier's press conference in Beijing on 28 May 2020
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Viral Clip Shows How China's Anal Swab COVID Testing is Performed… on Dummy
    The Times said that Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, described the experience as psychologically painful for travellers and he was set to ask the Chinese government to alter the testing method.

    The first reports of China’s intention to employ anal swabs for testing emerged in late January. One Chinese expert, cited by the Newsweek, suggested that the virus survived for longer in faeces than in the respiratory tract. A month later, it was reported that China forced US diplomats to take an anal swab test. This, however, was denied both by the Chinese foreign ministry and the US State Department.

    Tags:
    travel, testing, COVID-19, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse