UN Myanmar Envoy Calls Wednesday the 'Bloodiest' Day Since Coup as 38 People Killed During Protests

The United Nations envoy for Myanmar has called 3 March the "bloodiest" day since the February coup, with 38 people dead.
United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar, Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, said that police have used machine guns against protesters, citing videos submitted by activists.
According to Burgener, dozens of people have died in the protests since 1 February.
"We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started and many are wounded," Burgener said during the Wednesday briefing.
Protests have rocked Myanmar since early February when the military detained the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and several top officials.
At least 17 deaths were reported on Sunday following clashes between the police and demonstrators, who are calling for Aung San Suu Kyi's release.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)