Register
14:22 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New Zealand and Australia Flags

    New Zealand Minister Bashed for Taking Beijing's Side in Australia-China Trade Row

    © CC BY 4.0 / Wiremu Stadtwald Demchick / New Zealand and Australia Flags
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081919971_0:182:1280:902_1200x675_80_0_0_286571dfc6137f2474a26b5a1a804065.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101291081920937-new-zealand-minister-bashed-for-taking-beijings-side-in-australia-china-trade-row/

    Relations between China and Australia deteriorated last year, when Beijing slapped 80 percent tariffs on Australian barley imports in retaliation for the Pacific nation's demand for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

    New Zealand's Trade Minister Damien O'Connor has come under fire after suggesting that Australia should show more respect in terms of making diplomatic remarks, in an apparent nod to Canberra's attitude toward Beijing.

    Australian Liberal MP Dave Sharma, a former diplomat, on Friday tweeted that he "expected a little more ... so much for Trans-Tasman solidarity".

    Sydney radio 2GB broadcaster Ben Fordham, for his part, was quoted as saying that "Damien is an imbecile" and that "you can cozy up to a ruthless dictatorship, mate, but here in Australia we stand up to bullies".

    Fordham then went even further by reportedly asserting that "the Kiwis, on the other hand, are sucking up like sycophants".

    New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta later appeared to refuse to comment on O'Connor's remarks.

    "Oh, look, the bilateral relationships of any other country is a matter for those countries. Certainly in terms of the China-Australia relationship - that is really not something that we can or should comment on, and is a matter for Australia and China to work through", she said in an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC on Thursday night.

    Japan Takes Australia's Side

    The statement came as Shingo Yamagami, Japan's new Ambassador to Australia, moved to support Canberra's position. Japan was Australia's biggest trading partner from 1967 to 2008, when Beijing overtook Tokyo.

    "[…] Some might be able to say this is a golden opportunity for Australia to demonstrate to the international community what kind of country Australia is. Whether you know Australia is willing to show its steadfastness and resilience, and in what way, I don't think this is to be dictated or influenced by others", Yamagami argued.

    The developments followed O'Connor telling CNBC that New Zealand has "a mature and honest relationship with China" and that Wellington has "always been able to raise issues of concern".

    "But we have always respected the healthy trade relationship we have. I can't speak for Australia [...] clearly if they [Australia] were to follow us and show respect, and I guess show a little more diplomacy from time to time, and be cautious with wording then they too, hopefully, would be in a similar situation", the Trade Minister added.

    He later said in a statement that did not mean to speak for Australia "on this or any other matter".

    Australia-China Trade War

    O'Connor's remarks come amid strained relations between China and Australia, which went south in May 2020, when Beijing imposed 80 percent tariffs on barley imports from Australia in retaliation for the Pacific nation's Prime Minister Scott Morrison's demand for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

    China then slapped similar tariffs on Australian coal, copper, wine, and lobster, and in December Beijing banned timber imports from the Australian states of South Australia and Tasmania after some pests were detected in the inbound cargo.

    Nanaia Mahuta
    © REUTERS / REUTERS/ Jonathon Molloy
    New Zealand's Nanaia Mahuta to Step Up Role in China-Australia Diplomatic Spat Ahead of Major Summit
    Australian farmers have called on Trade Minister Simon Birmingham to approach the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and oppose China's moves, with Birmingham saying that Canberra was "considering all dispute settlement options".

    China was Australia's largest trading partner in 2019, accounting for 27.4 percent of Canberra's overall trade, according to the Pacific nation's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Bilateral trade recorded a 23.9 percent increase, reaching a record $252 billion in 2019.

    Related:

    India Joins Hands With Australia, Japan to Counter China’s Trade Dominance in Asia-Pacific Region
    China Says Reserves Right to Respond to Australia's New Polices on Hong Kong
    Trade War Heats Up as China Threatens to Cut Off Coal Imports From Australia
    Tags:
    Japan, trade row, New Zealand, China, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse