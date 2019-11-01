WTO Allows China to Impose Retaliatory Measures Worth $3.6 Bln Against US

This comes amid US President Trump's announcement that the signing site of the 'phase one' trade deal with China would be announced 'soon'.

A World Trade Organization’s arbitrator ruled Friday that China could impose $3.6 billion worth of taxes on US goods over its unfair anti-dumping practices.

"We determine that the level of nullification or impairment of benefits accruing to China as a result of the WTO-inconsistent methodologies used by the United States in anti-dumping proceedings concerning products imported from China is 3,579.128 million USD per annum," the ruling read.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that the site of the signing of the 'phase one' trade deal with China would be announced 'soon'. He said this after the APEC meeting in Chile, where the US and China were expected to sign the first part of the trade deal, was cancelled due to anti-government protests.

According to Trump, the agreement's 'phase one' would address the issues of intellectual property and financial services, as well as include China's promise to buy up to $50 billion in US agricultural products.

Trade relations between the US and China worsened after Trump imposed tariffs on China in January of 2018 to address what he described as "unfair trade practices", including the growing trade deficit and intellectual property theft. Since then the two countries have exchanged tariff measures several times, with China saying that it would be able to withstand the trade war with the US.