Register
20:08 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bottles of Australian wine are seen at a store selling imported wine in Beijing, China November 27, 2020.

    China’s New Tariffs on Australia Show a Worsening Relationship Between the Two Nations, Says Expert

    © REUTERS / FLORENCE LO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081297488_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_552c51c437b3fe457170624e0c3c9e40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011271081297452-chinas-new-tariffs-on-australia-show-a-worsening-relationship-between-the-two-nations-says-expert/

    China has announced that from Saturday, it will impose taxes on Australian wine of up to 212%, in an escalation of trade tensions between the two countries.

    The decision comes on the back of the creation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trading partnership, which includes both China and Australia, as well as 13 other Asian and Pacific nations. Tom Harper, an Assistant Professor at Neijiang Normal University, shares his opinion on this.

    Sputnik: How significant is this decision from China? What does it represent in your opinion?

    Tom Harper: The tariffs can be sort of seen in several ways. Firstly, I'd say it's a bit of an echo of the earlier trade tensions of the former Trump administration against China, because most famously [they] put up very high tariffs on Chinese goods, and in many ways, this move is very reminiscent of that and equally, it's a result of several political developments. So, you have to put it in the context of the worsening relationship between Australia and China, so it’s response to certain moves by Australia, such as the push to join The Quad as well as several statements made about Chinese moves, and also for China's economic interests. For example, Australia is one of the first countries to bar Huawei from their network, and in China's perspective they see these moves as being conducted at the behest of Washington. So, in some ways, these tariffs are a use of economic mechanisms to achieve political objectives.

    Bottles of Australian wine are seen at a store selling imported wine in Beijing, China November 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / FLORENCE LO
    Bottles of Australian wine are seen at a store selling imported wine in Beijing, China November 27, 2020.

    Sputnik: Following the creation of the RCEP trading bloc, which again includes both China and Australia as its members, will these new tariffs perhaps affect trading relationships shared between both China and Australia in the region?

    Tom Harper: There will definitely be an effect. Part of the reason is because both the Australian and Chinese economies are interconnected. So for example, 39% of Australia's overall exports go to China, as well as about a third of tourist spending in Australia comes from Chinese tourists, and also nearly a third of foreign students in Australia are from China; so again this will be one of the implications - is that it's very much reliant on Chinese trade, so it's a contradiction here. On one hand, they are reliant on China for economics, but on the other for political and security factors, they are aligned with the United States. So, that's really the constant contradiction there but equally, the signing of the RCEP can be seen as an acknowledgement of this relationship. While its relations are bad, this is still a very significant relationship so I don't think they want to push it too far, especially as a result of the fallout of Covid. And also in regards to the RCEP, it can be seen as a potential replacement for the TPP. So again, it can embed China even further into Asia's economic ecosystem, which again will make it a little more difficult for the incoming Biden administration to reverse some of what Trump has done.

    Sputnik: Going forwards, can we expect the UK to also face high tariffs on its exported goods and services, as Britain really seeks to improve and forge new trading relationships post Brexit?

    Tom Harper: The dynamics for that will be a little different. So, for example, China is not quite as central to the British economy as it is for Australia but again there is pressure on both. So again, there has been a little bit of pressure on Britain to follow the line of Washington on China, and also there was the tensions over Hong Kong. So again, there's always a potential for that, but equally at the same time a relationship with China will become more important for Britain in the future - especially if Brexit does go ahead. So again, all of this at the end of the day can put them in a position where they may be subject to pressure from both China to go a certain way or also from the United States to go in the opposite direction.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    wine, trade, tariffs, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse