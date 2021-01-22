Register
00:36 GMT23 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Administration to ‘Review’ Taliban Compliance With February 2020 Peace Deal

    © AP Photo / Hussein Sayed
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/08/1078870862_0:200:3072:1928_1200x675_80_0_0_046a6779494d251d08119c66d42312d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101221081854162-biden-administration-to-review-taliban-compliance-with-february-2020-peace-deal/

    As US President Joe Biden took office earlier this week, the Pakistani government urged him to abide by his predecessor’s peace deal with the Taliban that promises an end to the 20-year-long conflict that has killed, directly or indirectly, hundreds of thousands of people.

    The newly minted Biden administration has said it will review the prior Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban militant group to assess whether the Taliban is holding to the terms of the February 2020 agreement.

    National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday that during a phone call between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Afghan counterpart, Hamdullah Mohib, Sullivan “made clear the United States’ intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement, including to assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders.”

    ​The deal, agreed upon after months of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, was signed between the US and the Taliban and did not include the US-backed Afghan government in Kabul. It stipulated that if the Taliban ceased its attacks on US forces and pledged to renounce terrorism, the US would steadily withdraw its roughly 13,000 troops from the country.

    The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 to overthrow the Taliban in retaliation for the group having provided a safe harbor for the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, which had recently killed several thousand Americans in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. While the Taliban was ousted, it has remained a powerful force in the countryside, waging a guerilla campaign against US and Afghan government forces ever since.

    Last week, the Pentagon announced those troop levels were now at just 2,500 and that all remaining US troops are expected to leave the Central Asian country by May. However, as the Taliban and Kabul government have yet to reach an accord, military exchanges have continued and the US has performed several airstrikes that have hit Taliban positions, prompting outcry from the Taliban.

    Earlier this month, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the group considers the strikes to be in violation of the Doha agreement and that “if the operation continues in violation and in an intentional manner, of course, we will be forced to react, and this is a provocative act.”

    Negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government, which the Taliban regards as a puppet of Washington, began in September but have been slow-going. Only in December did they reach an accord on how to begin the peace talks themselves, which began in early January.

    Biden's Approach to Afghanistan

    In an interview with CBS on the eve of the February 2020 peace deal’s signing, Biden noted his long-standing opposition to a large US presence in Afghanistan, saying he wanted a “smaller footprint” of “several thousand people to make sure that we have a place from which we can operate” in order to stop Al-Qaeda or Daesh from re-establishing a foothold to attack the United States.

    However, he indicated he believes he would hold “zero responsibility” if, after a US withdrawal, the Taliban were to return to power.

    On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Biden had directed US intelligence agencies to look into reports that Russian agents had been offering the Taliban bounties to kill US soldiers in the country. The story emerged in the New York Times last year, which gave vague citations for the claims, and US intelligence leaders roundly dismissed the story as rumors and unreliable intelligence they did not take seriously. In addition, both Russia and the Taliban have denied the accusations.

    Related:

    US Media Boosts Allegations of 'Chinese Bounties' For Killing of American Soldiers in Afghanistan
    Moscow Says Biden Unlikely to Turn Tide Regarding US Troop Pullout From Afghanistan
    Taliban Welcome US Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan, Reaffirm Commitment to February Deal
    Tags:
    US National Security Council, Afghanistan, peace deal, Taliban, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse