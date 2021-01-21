Biden Instructs Intelligence Agencies to Study Reports of 'Russian Hackers', US Soldier Bounties

US President Joe Biden has instructed intelligence agencies to study reports of Russian hackers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed Thursday.
"Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions. And to this end, the president is also issuing a tasking to the intelligence community for its full assessment of the SolarWinds cyber beach, Russian interference in the 2020 election, its use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexey Navalny and the alleged bounties on the US soldiers in Afghanistan," Psaki said.
Russia has been accused by the US of being responsible for the recent cyber attack against IT company SolarWinds, which occurred last month. The cyberattack exposed private data from companies and government agencies, including thousands of emails from the US Department of Justice (DoJ).
However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied the allegations."This talk [of cyberattacks] has nothing to do with us, because Russia is not involved in such attacks generally, including this one specifically. We state this officially and decisively. Any accusations of Russia's involvement are absolutely unfounded and are a continuation of the kind of blind Russophobia that is resorted to following any incident," Peskov said in a briefing last month, Sputnik reported.
There are also allegations of the Russian government paying bounties to Taliban forces to kill American forces in Afghanistan.
The New York Times in June cited unnamed sources as saying that former US president Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming that Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)