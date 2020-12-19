Photos of 'Mysterious' New Facility Built in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang Published by Media

An unknown facility has been set up in the centre of North Korea’s capital Pyongyang, according to satellite imagery obtained by the website 38 North.
Recent commercial satellite imagery of #DPRK's Pyongyang shows that a mystery structure has been built in Kim Il Sung Square, along with what may be parade preparations at the Mirim Parade Training Ground. Analysis by @martyn_williams and Peter Makowsky. https://t.co/NdvpRVFxb2— 38 North (@38NorthNK) December 18, 2020
The images reveal that the structure is situated close to the viewing platform used by Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking North Korean officials during military and civilian parades.
Surrounded by high walls, the building may be intended to be constructed ahead of the forthcoming Worker’s Party national meeting that is expected to present a new five-year development plan and introduce a new COVID-19 strategy.
In November, North Korea began preparatory activities for an event that would make the 8th Party Congress “a historical event that will live long in the history of the Fatherland”, South Korean outlet Daily NK cited a Worker's Party Central Committee document as saying.
The media outlet also reported that soldiers mobilised for the parade and other congress-related activities are going through temperature checks five times a day amid the coronavirus pandemic.
