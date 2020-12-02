'Comrade' Kim Jong-un: North Korea Releases Official Biography

"Comrade Kin Jong-un's Revolutionary History" is a brand new official biography of the leader of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Jong-un. The book has been published to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the North's Korea governing party, according to The Telegraph.
Kim's biography mostly covers the years he spent at the Kim Il-sung Military University in Pyongyang, making no mention of his time at Switzerland’s Liebefeld-Steinhölzli public school in 1996 amid a devastating famine in North Korea.
The book has also turned a blind eye to the origin of Kim's mother, Ko Yong-hui, who is believed to have been born in Japan to a Korean father and a Japanese mother. The North Korean media has never mentioned Ko being born in Japan because of the caste system that treated Japanese people as enemies and invaders.
"Any book that is available in North Korea is going to be a part of the regime's campaign to build up the cult of personality surrounding the leader and this one is following in that tradition of making him look like a god", The Telegraph cited Waseda University Professor Toshimitsu Shigemura as saying.
Kim Jong-un was born on 8 January 1984. He inherited control over the country in 2011 when his father – Kim Jong-il – passed away. His youngest sister Kim Yo-jong is often portrayed as being her brother's potential successor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)