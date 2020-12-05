At Least 18 Miners Dead by Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Southwest China

At least 18 coal miners at a mine in Yongchuan, in southwest China's Chongqing, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. A rescue mission is looking for another 5 workers that may still be alive.
China's Global Times reported on Saturday, that one miner has been rescued from the area.
According to media reports, the Diaoshidong mine disaster occurred around 5 p.m., local time, on Friday. The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will reportedly supervise an investigation.
18 coal miners were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in a coal mine in Yongchuan, SW #China's Chongqing. One miner has been rescued. pic.twitter.com/lW3vDdG6qJ— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) December 5, 2020
No further information was immediately provided on the incident.
