At Least 14 Killed, 2 Trapped in Coal Mine After Gas Explosion in Southwest China - Report

According to local media reports, citing authorities, there were at least 23 miners underground when the blast hit the facility. At least two mineworkers reportedly remain trapped, the CGTN broadcaster said.
Local emergency services have responded to the scene of the incident. The authorities have launched an investigation into the reasons behind the incident, which reportedly occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time.
Mine accidents reportedly are not rare in China. A roof collapse in Shaanxi province in January killed 21 people. The same number of miners died in Shandong province in October of last year when a rock burst destroyed a tunnel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)