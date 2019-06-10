Nine Killed, 10 Wounded in Mine Collapse in Northeastern China - Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) - As many as nine people were killed, while ten more were wounded, as a mine collapsed on Sunday in the Chinese northeastern province of Jilin, Konggang Economic Development Zone's administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the mine owned by Jilin Longjiabao Mining collapsed on Sunday around 20:00 p.m. local time (12 p.m. GMT) and resulted in a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Miners were trapped underground due to the collapse.

READ MORE: At Least 15 People Killed in Land-Mine Blast in India — Reports

The local authorities ordered to immediately begin search and rescue operation, which has been completed by now. An investigation into the incident is underway.

The statement specified that all those injured were taken to hospitals, and their lives were out of danger.