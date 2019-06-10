Nine Killed, 10 Wounded in Mine Collapse in Northeastern China - Authorities

According to the statement, the mine owned by Jilin Longjiabao Mining collapsed on Sunday around 20:00 p.m. local time (12 p.m. GMT) and resulted in a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Miners were trapped underground due to the collapse.
The local authorities ordered to immediately begin search and rescue operation, which has been completed by now. An investigation into the incident is underway.
The statement specified that all those injured were taken to hospitals, and their lives were out of danger.
