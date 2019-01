MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 20 people were killed in the collapse of a coal mine in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi province, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at 4.30 p.m. local time (08.30 GMT) on Saturday in the city of Shenmu.

At the moment of the accident, 87 people worked underground, 19 of them were killed, 66 were evacuated.

An operation to search for two people remaining under the ground is underway, the publication said.

The cause of the collapse is not known, an investigation is underway.