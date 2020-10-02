Tokyo Stock Exchange Trade Resumes After Suspension for Whole Day Due to Technical Glitch

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has gone back to normal operation after an unprecedented suspension for the entire day, Kyodo News agency reported on Friday.
Japan stocks are back in business. Following the day-long stoppage, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is once again processing your orders for stonks. pic.twitter.com/yjPSuzQwqc— Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) October 2, 2020
Due to a technical glitch on early Thursday, the Nikkei index, which reflects the stock prices of 225 of Japan's leading companies, as well as the Topix index, which shows the stock prices of companies in the prestigious first section, could not correctly reflect the prices of shares.
According to Bloomberg, Japan Exchange Group decided to halt all trading operations for the whole day after consulting traders, who said it would be difficult to deal with clients under these circumstances.
TSE President Koichiro Miyahara said they will work to ensure that similar issues do not occur in the future.
Following the halt, however, stocks went up both on Wall Street and in the Asia-Pacific region, including markets in China and South Korea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)