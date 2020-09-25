Register
    A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Borough Park area of Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020.

    US Should Stop Blaming China Over Coronavirus Pandemic, Take Responsibility, Envoy to UN Says

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The US government should stop blaming China for spreading the novel coronavirus and take responsibility for the way it handled the outbreak in the United States, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said in a statement on Friday.

    The UN Security Council held a meeting a day earlier on post-COVID-19 global governance, during which US Ambassador Kelly Craft, citing US President Donald Trump's speech at the General Assembly, called for holding China accountable for "unleashing this plague into the world."

    "I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already," Zhang said. "The United States should understand that its failure in handling COVID-19 is totally its own fault."

    Zhang noted that nearly 7 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 200,000 have died.

    "With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why the US has turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?" Zhang asked.

    "If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves," the diplomat said.

    Zhang also noted that creating confrontation and division at the United Nations will not help to defeat the virus. On the contrary, that approach has already seriously disrupted the international community's efforts, he said.

    "The United States is now standing against the international community, and completely isolated. It's time to wake up," Zhang said.

    In order to be a force for good, the United States must lead by example, promote cooperation among nations and contribute to humanity, Zhang added.

