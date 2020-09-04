Trump Claims China Has 'Far More Deaths' From COVID-19 Than US

"China had far more deaths than we did in my opinion. It's just my opinion but they don't report their deaths or they don't report them accurately ... there are other countries where the death toll is far higher than the United States," Trump said, also claiming that the US was "rounding the turn" in its COVID-19 outbreak and that Americans need to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing measures during Labor Day weekend.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
Trump's claim was in response to a reporter question about a forecasting model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington that predicts the US COVID-19 death toll will exceed 410,000 deaths by January 1, 2021.
The latest data by the Worldometer shows that there are almost 6.4 cases of COVID-19 in the US and more than 191,000 deaths as a result. In China, however, around 85,000 cases have been reported and there are almost 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths in total.
China has largely contained the COVID-19 outbreak, with students in China's Wuhan, the original epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to class on September 1 as the city reopened all of its schools following a seven-month shutdown.
Wuhan was responsible for around 80% of China’s more than 4,600 COVID-19 deaths, according to AFP.
