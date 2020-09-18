Taipei Scrambles Fighters to Monitor Chinese Jets That 'Crossed Mid Line of Taiwan Strait'

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it has scrambled fighter jets to monitor the activities of multiple Chinese air force jets that had crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait and also into Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone.
Earlier this week, the US Department of State announced that it would be sending a senior diplomat, Keith Krach, to attend the memorial service for former Taiwanese political leader Lee Teng-hui. Washington and Taiwan have reportedly been in negotiations to initiate an economic dialogue.
According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique.

