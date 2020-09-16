Japanese Cabinet Resigns En Masse Ahead of Suga's Assumption of Premiership - Kyodo

On Wednesday, both houses of the Japanese parliament will hold a vote to name the new prime minister, who will then appoint new ministers.
Suga, a 71-year-old politician who holds a role in the current administration as chief cabinet secretary, is expected to pursue his predecessor’s "abenomic" policies and is currently the frontrunner in the prime minister race. Suga has also underscored the significance of Japan’s participation in a range of international economic agreements and has called for a revival of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The entire Japanese government resigned, with each of the ministers submitting requests to Abe, according to the Kyodo news agency.
Abe announced his intention to resign on August 28 due to the exacerbation of a chronic illness, namely ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, which forced him to temporarily resign from a previous term as prime minister in 2007.
Earlier this month, General Council chief Shunichi Suzuki said the country's next prime minister could announce a snap general election shortly after taking office on September 16.
