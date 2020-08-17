Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopter Extricates Skimmed Oil From MV Wakashio - Video

The Indian Air Force has deployed its advanced light helicopter as part of a rescue operation in the Mauritius oil spill.
A video shows the advanced light helicopter extricating skimmed oil from a merchant vessel MV Wakashio to a tug.
While world celebrates #WorldHelicopterDay Indian made Dhruv @HALHQBLR deployed #MauritiusOilSpill 2 extricate skimmed oil fm #MVWakashio to a tug. @HCI_PortLouis #AtmaNirbharBharat #VocalForLocal @SpokespersonMoD @BOC_MIB @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia @ANI @MEAIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/L3G2mdOtTK— PRO Defence Gandhinagar (@DefencePRO_Guj) August 17, 2020
As part of its Indian Ocean Region Outreach programme, New Delhi has dispatched oil booms, river booms, disc skimmers, Heli skimmers, etc., specifically designed to contain oil slicks, skim oil from water, and assist in cleanup and salvage operations.
Over 1,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the water from a Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio off of Pointe d'Esny, south of Mauritius, after it hit a coral reef and broke apart on 25 July with 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board. The oil spill has prompted the announcement of a state of "environmental emergency" in the area.
