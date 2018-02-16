Register
19:29 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force

    India's State-Run Aviation Behemoth Allows ToT of Its Advanced Light Helicopters

    © AFP 2018/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Besides the current orders, Dhruv is envisaged to have potential demands in domestic as well as foreign markets due to the flexibility of configuration for different roles, according to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's state-owned aerospace firm HAL has offered to outsource the production of the locally developed advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv (civil version) to the private sector through Transfer of Technology.

    This is the first time that an Indian public sector undertaking is offering to outsource its project to private players.

    READ MORE: Drastic Cost Reduction Boosts India's Chances to Export Light Attack Helicopters

    "Considering the increasing need of helicopters in civil operations of the country, this will be a mega deal from HAL which is the OEM and Licensor", T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL said in a statement. 

    HAL is the design authority and original equipment manufacturer of ALH-Dhruv.  The company is now looking forward to rope in a reliable Indian partner (IP) to service the potential demand to different customers in civil sector in the shorter time span. According to the expression of interest published by HAL, any Indian company having a net worth of INR 2000 crore ($312 million), and has five years of experience in engineering/aerospace industry (including manufacturing and assembly) will be able to bid for this tender. The company must be registered in India or having majority holding by Indian stakeholders.

    READ MORE: India Develops its Own Cyber Threat-Eliminating Operating System for Aircraft

    HAL has so far supplied more than 200 advanced light helicopters, or ALH, to Indian defense forces. It has also guaranteed the operational fleet availability of 75 percent to the Indian armed forces. HAL is also reportedly holding discussions with Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and some African countries for the export of ALH Dhruv. The ALH had been designed by HAL to fly up to 20,000 feet.

    Related:

    India’s HAL Invites Interest from Global, Local Partners for Aircraft Projects
    India’s HAL Powers to Highest Ever Turnover of $ 2.62 Billion
    India's HAL Signs $8.5 Million Contracts to Maintain SAAB's EW System in India
    HAL-BAE Manufactured Combat Hawk Finds No Takers in India
    Tags:
    attack helicopter, advanced capabilities, transfer, license, export, HAL, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok