India's State-Run Aviation Behemoth Allows ToT of Its Advanced Light Helicopters

Besides the current orders, Dhruv is envisaged to have potential demands in domestic as well as foreign markets due to the flexibility of configuration for different roles, according to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's state-owned aerospace firm HAL has offered to outsource the production of the locally developed advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv (civil version) to the private sector through Transfer of Technology.

This is the first time that an Indian public sector undertaking is offering to outsource its project to private players.

"Considering the increasing need of helicopters in civil operations of the country, this will be a mega deal from HAL which is the OEM and Licensor", T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL said in a statement.

HAL is the design authority and original equipment manufacturer of ALH-Dhruv. The company is now looking forward to rope in a reliable Indian partner (IP) to service the potential demand to different customers in civil sector in the shorter time span. According to the expression of interest published by HAL, any Indian company having a net worth of INR 2000 crore ($312 million), and has five years of experience in engineering/aerospace industry (including manufacturing and assembly) will be able to bid for this tender. The company must be registered in India or having majority holding by Indian stakeholders.

HAL has so far supplied more than 200 advanced light helicopters, or ALH, to Indian defense forces. It has also guaranteed the operational fleet availability of 75 percent to the Indian armed forces. HAL is also reportedly holding discussions with Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and some African countries for the export of ALH Dhruv. The ALH had been designed by HAL to fly up to 20,000 feet.