New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Says

The move followed the path of the United Kingdom and Australia suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong in light of China passing the Hong Kong national security law, seen by some as controversial.

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a statement that the country is suspending the extradition treaty with Hong Kong over China's passing of the new national security law for the region.

“China’s passage of its new national security legislation has eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that underpins Hong Kong’s unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community,” Peters' statement said.

Peters also insisted that “New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China", noting that in case Beijing "in future shows adherence to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework", the decision can be reconsidered.

The statement also elaborated on other changes in relations between New Zealand and Hong Kong.

“Firstly, we are changing how we treat the export of sensitive goods to Hong Kong. From now on, we will treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as we treat those exports to China. Secondly, we have updated our travel advice to alert New Zealanders to the risks presented by the National Security Law", Peters said.

Peters went on to say that the review of "our cooperation setting" with Hong Kong will be ongoing as New Zealand will "continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong as the law is applied".

The move to suspend extradition treaty followed the path of the United Kingdom, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announcing the decision last week, Australia and Canada. Both decisions were made in response to the national security law imposed by China in Hong Kong.

Beijing insisted that the law's only goal is to protect the national security, dismissing the concerns voiced by local activists and foreign officials that it will undermine the city's civil liberties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW