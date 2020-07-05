US Serviceman Dies From Non-Combat Injuries in Afghanistan, Pentagon Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - A US serviceman died as a result of a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan's Farah province, the US Department of Defenсe said.

"The Department of Defense announced today [on Saturday] the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident, 3 July 2020, in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation", the statement said.

Ibarria was an infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, Fort Drum.

This is Army Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria. He died in Afghanistan's Farah province in a vehicle rollover yesterday, the Pentagon just announced.



He was 21 years old, and on his first deployment as a member of the 10th Mountain Division.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/HYWrkmpCzS — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) July 5, 2020

In June, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.​

On 29 February, the US and the Taliban* signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin on 10 March. The accord presupposed the timetable of the US withdrawing some of its 13,000 troops in the country, and the Taliban group pledging to cut ties with all militant groups and preventing the territories of Afghanistan from becoming militant havens.

The talks, however, failed to begin due to differences between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange.

*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia