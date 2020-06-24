North Korea Removing Loudspeakers From Border With South - Report

"Around 10 newly installed loudspeakers near Cheorwon were being taken down from earlier today", a military source said, as quoted in the report.
Previously, the agency said the North Korean military had installed around 20 loudspeakers in the demilitarized zone, despite the agreement to stop any hostile actions, including propaganda broadcasting on the border.
On 23 June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly suspended anti-South Korea military plans during a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission.
Earlier this month, North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, a de-facto embassy in the absence of diplomatic relations and a communication channel.
Inter-Korean relations have deteriorated since Kim's second meeting with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. The summit ended with no agreements regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons program or United Nations sanctions against the country.
