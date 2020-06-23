Kim Jong Un Suspends Anti-South Korea Military Plans - Reports

Citing Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency, Yonhap reported that military actions were paused by Kim during a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission.
"At the preliminary meeting, the [Workers' Party of Korea] Central Military Commission took stock of the prevailing situation and suspended the military action plans against the South brought for the fifth meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army," the cited KCNA report reads.
Kim presided over the meeting via video conference.
— William Gallo (@GalloVOA) June 23, 2020
Earlier this month, North Korea said it would be severing all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea and announced that it would start treating the South as an "enemy."
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated as of late, with the South failing to stop activists from floating huge balloons carrying leaflets criticizing Kim across the border into the North.
Earlier this month, North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the North's town of Kaesong in response to the leaflet campaign.
North Korea on Monday said that it had printed 12 million leaflets which it intends to disseminate in South Korea as part of an information campaign against Seoul, KCNA reported.
Inter-Korean relations, as well as Washington's relations with Pyongyang, have deteriorated since Kim's second meeting with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. The summit ended with no agreements regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons program or United Nations sanctions against the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)