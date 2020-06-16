India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Abduction and Torture of High Commission Officials

The Indian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that the charge d’affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned to the ministry and a "strong protest has been lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies".
According to the ministry's statement, two officials of the Indian High Commission were forcibly abducted by Pakistani agencies on 15 June 2020 and kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours.
"They were released only after strong intervention by the High Commission of India in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. The two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them", the ministry said.
