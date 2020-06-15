Register
07:33 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan

    Two Indian High Commission Officials in Islamabad Missing Since Monday Morning, Sources Say

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105155/57/1051555730_0:74:4000:2324_1200x675_80_0_0_747116ec079237574164329e2ed9236e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006151079615248-two-indian-high-commission-officials-in-islamabad-missing-since-monday-morning-sources-say/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Friday, Pakistani security forces claimed to have arrested two Indian spies from an area along the Line of Control (LoC) and handed them over to the Gilgit-Baltistan police. Indian currency, identity cards and other documents were seized from them, the police said.

    Two Indian High Commission officials have been missing since this morning while on official work, sources in India's External Affairs Ministry have said. India’s External Affairs Ministry has raised the issue as the two of them were not found while on duty. The sources have revealed that the matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities.

    The government sources have said: "A vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination."

    The incident comes a few days after the Pakistan security forces claimed to have arrested two Indian spies with Indian currency, identity cards and other documents. They identified themselves as Noor Mohammad Wani and Feroze Ahmed Lone, residents of Achora village in tehsil Gurez of the Bandipur district in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan news website The Dawn quoted the accused as saying that they were asked to gain the confidence of Pakistani security forces, monitor their movements secretly and share information through WhatsApp.

    Earlier this month, Delhi Police arrested two officials of the Pakistani High Commission in an espionage case. Police said that the suspects wanted to lure and trap the railway staff and acquire information about the movement of army units and defence equipment, like tanks and artillery via trains.

    The spying allegations come at a time of heightened border tensions, as troops continue to exchange fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. India and Pakistan have been in a conflict over Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 but the matter escalated last year in August when India stripped the state of its special status.

    Related:

    Two Pakistani Officials Detained in India Over Espionage-Related Activities
    Caught on Camera: Video of Alleged Pakistani Spy 'Sourcing' Information in New Delhi Goes Viral
    Delhi Police: Detained Pakistani Officials Aimed to Get Intel on Army Movements, Hardware via Trains
    Tags:
    Indian High Commission, Islamabad, Line of Control, spies, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse