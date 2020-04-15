SuperM, Only K-Pop Group, Joins Line Up for Lady Gaga's ‘One World: Together at Home’ Online Concert

K-pop stars will participate in a six-hour livestream on par with Billie Eilish, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and other famous artists.

Global fundraising event "One World: Together at Home", initiated by Lady Gaga, completed its amazing line up with boy band SuperM, which will be the only one K-pop act included, SM Entertaiment, the group’s label, confirmed on 15 April.

​The fundraising concert is organised by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen to support frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For six hours on 18 April people will be able to watch great performances from such artists as Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Sofi Tukker, and many other celebrities. The broadcast will be available on most platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram as well NBC, CBS, and other networks.

The two-hour main show will be hosted by famous entertainers like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and more stars including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, and Matthew McConaughey will participate.

The K-pop group's fans are proud that their boys are participating in such an event and that Lady Gaga chose them among the others.

SuperM, which was formed together by SM Entertainment and Capitol music, includes seven members from already existing popular K-pop boy bands managed by SM: EXO, SHINee, NCT 127, and WayV. They are called “The Avengers of K-pop” and have a unique concept and new form of promotion worldwide, being put together from already popular bands. SuperM immediately occupied number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart after their debut in October 2019.