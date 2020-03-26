Fans Celebrate 30th Birthday of EXO's Xiumin

The vocalist and oldest member of popular K-pop boy band EXO Xiumin (real name Kim Min-seok) is celebrating his 30th (31th in Korean chronology) birthday on 26 March.
Usually, K-pop fans are truly supportive and not afraid to show their love with huge banners, bus ads all over the world, or even make a LED ad on Times square. Taking into account the fact that Xiumin is currently in the army, the range of celebrations this year was a little bit smaller. But even so, the main metro stations in Seoul and LED screens in the city were dedicated to the senior member of EXO. SMTOWN, where the main store for SM artists is situated, including EXO - arranged the chairs to spell out Xiumin's nickname as a congratulation.
[VIDEO] Advertisement in celebration of Xiumin's birthday in Gangnam Station, S.K. (cr. XIUMINSUM)#HappyXiuminDay#ButterflyXIUDay#Beloved_Spring_Xiumin#시우민생일축하해pic.twitter.com/dudDJvU0po— EXO_Xiumin ELSA SQUAD (@ElsaSquadPh_99) March 26, 2020
The whole station ad space is booked for minseok?— 🦋🌵ɛҳơ'ʂ ɱųʂɛ💧Jûñčõttõñ🎨Põřtrãįt🌵🦋 (@EXO_s__Miracle9) March 23, 2020
look at this 😍#EXO #Xiumin #Happyxiuminday @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/oyyHPzuSo9
Coex ad for Kim Minseok birthday celebration @weareoneEXO#시우민생일축하해 #HAPPYXIUMINDAY #Beloved_Spring_Xiumin pic.twitter.com/9zIKxmkXMM— 🦋🌵ɛҳơ'ʂ ɱųʂɛ💧Jûñčõttõñ🎨Põřtrãįt🌵🦋 (@EXO_s__Miracle9) March 26, 2020
The chairs at SM COEX Artium are arranged to “콩알슈 ♥” (Tiny/Little bean Xiu; 콩알 is a nickname given to Minseok mainly due to his small face) for Minseok’s birthday today~! ㅇAㅇ🎂— 캐리~♡❄️ (@xunhuas) March 26, 2020
(©: XX0326XXMM)#HappyXiuminDay#시우민생일축하해#ButterflyXIUDay#Beloved_Spring_Xiumin pic.twitter.com/gaJZz9cf5R
The official app for EXO's fans shared the post, dedicated to Xiumin as well, looking for the end of his military service.
200326 LYSN APP STAFF UPDATE— QŤ/백현이-40 (@qtpiebyunbaek) March 26, 2020
"The 🦋 Boy that we miss,
👉🏻 The "reason" why we are waiting till 6th December
always XIUMIN, XIUEET TIME"
- Minseok's solo song is titled "이유" (You) and is directly translated to Reason! 😭❤️#HappyXiuminDay @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/O540K9I7Ng
And of course Twitter was flooded with congratulations from EXO- L (the official name for the fandom) from all over the world as fans trended hashtags dedicated to their favourite member.
#RT @WWEXOL: [TRENDS] Trending Worldwide— Hanna (@Hanna6104) March 26, 2020
No 1 #시우민생일축하해
(Happy Birthday Xiumin)
No 3 #Beloved_Spring_Xiumin
No 4 #ButterflyXIUDay
No 5 #HAPPYXIUMINDAY
Lets keep you the good celebration for our Xiumin @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/ffln8V7aQr
Happy Xiumin Day♥️✨ love you oppa#HappyXIUMINDay ♥️— minmin🍒 (@Thxna4) March 26, 2020
Sorry for late wish oppa because I'm really busy🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/gcltnCYL97
Happy happy Birthday to the eldest but definitely looks the babiest 🥰 I miss you, Minseok-ah. It was soooo nice meeting you by chance 3 months ago. 🥺— CB 🤝 MG (@TheChanBaeker) March 26, 2020
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND SEE YOU SOON OUR SOLDIER! 💪#HappyXiuminDay#시우민생일축하해#ButterflyXIUDay pic.twitter.com/JvPHDZZzuE
Happy Birthday fake maknae ❤️🎉#HAPPYXIUMINDAY#weareoneEXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/YEkDytkWKb— PipitL (@PipitL3) March 26, 2020
