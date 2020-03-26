Fans Celebrate 30th Birthday of EXO's Xiumin

The famous idol is currently doing his mandatory military service.

The vocalist and oldest member of popular K-pop boy band EXO Xiumin (real name Kim Min-seok) is celebrating his 30th (31th in Korean chronology) birthday on 26 March.

Usually, K-pop fans are truly supportive and not afraid to show their love with huge banners, bus ads all over the world, or even make a LED ad on Times square. Taking into account the fact that Xiumin is currently in the army, the range of celebrations this year was a little bit smaller. But even so, the main metro stations in Seoul and LED screens in the city were dedicated to the senior member of EXO. SMTOWN, where the main store for SM artists is situated, including EXO - arranged the chairs to spell out Xiumin's nickname as a congratulation.

The chairs at SM COEX Artium are arranged to “콩알슈 ♥” (Tiny/Little bean Xiu; 콩알 is a nickname given to Minseok mainly due to his small face) for Minseok’s birthday today~! ㅇAㅇ🎂



(©: XX0326XXMM)

​The official app for EXO's fans shared the post, dedicated to Xiumin as well, looking for the end of his military service.

"The 🦋 Boy that we miss,

👉🏻 The "reason" why we are waiting till 6th December



always XIUMIN, XIUEET TIME"



- Minseok's solo song is titled "이유" (You) and is directly translated to Reason!

​And of course Twitter was flooded with congratulations from EXO- L (the official name for the fandom) from all over the world as fans trended hashtags dedicated to their favourite member.

Happy Xiumin Day♥️✨ love you oppa#HappyXIUMINDay ♥️

Sorry for late wish oppa because I'm really busy🥺👉👈

Happy happy Birthday to the eldest but definitely looks the babiest 🥰 I miss you, Minseok-ah. It was soooo nice meeting you by chance 3 months ago. 🥺



TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND SEE YOU SOON OUR SOLDIER! 💪

