Eleven Civilians Killed in US Air Strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar, Local Residents Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eleven civilians were killed in a US airstrike in the Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents said on Friday.

This information has not been officially confirmed yet.

Earlier on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was ready to consider adjusting the number of its troops in Afghanistan provided that the Taliban demonstrates both the willingness and capability to reduce violence.

Stoltenberg added that he was going to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later in the day to discuss ways towards achieving a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

