First Confirmed Case of New Coronavirus Registered in Nepal - Official

"We have received the report and specimens have tested positive", Ojha said, as quoted by the media. "We are now in the process of searching for the man and his family in order to test them for further infection".
A 31-year-old man went to a hospital with respiratory problems on January 13, a week after he returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicentre of the outbreak — where he is working toward his PhD, according to the Kathmandu Post newspaper. He was given medicines and was discharged as soon as his health condition improved. Meanwhile, the hospital took his throat swabs and blood samples for screening in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Centre in Hong Kong.
Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. The WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.
