China Closely Monitoring US Navy Ship That Sailed in Taiwan Strait After Trade Deal

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu to sign the Phase One Trade deal, the first step to ending a trade war between the two economic superpowers.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is closely following a US Navy ship sailing through the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry has urged Washington to abide by the 'one China' policy in order not to harm US-China relations or the region's stability.

On Thursday, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence announced the US Navy’s trip through the strait. The US Seventh Fleet later confirmed the information, describing the move as a "routine" transit of the USS Shiloh.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” Lieutenant Joe Keiley, a fleet spokesman, said at that time.

While China has maintained that it considers Taiwan its territory and reserves the right to reunite it with the mainland, the US doesn't recognise Beijing's claims to Taiwan and regards the strait as neutral international waters, justifying the ships' passages by calling them "freedom of navigation" operations.