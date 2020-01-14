Register
11:39 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheer for Tsai's victory in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

    US Sees Taiwan as ‘Pressure Point’ Against China, but Citizens Prefer Status Quo

    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/89/1078028986.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001141078029104-us-sees-taiwan-as-pressure-point-against-china-but-citizens-prefer-status-quo/

    Tsai Ing Wen won a second term as president of Taiwan over the weekend. Despite her victory, many Taiwanese people are interested in maintaining the autonomous island’s political status quo as neither completely part of nor separate from mainland China, reported Bob Schlehuber, the producer of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary..

    Schlehuber, who reported from the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear host Brian Becker on Monday that the Saturday elections saw a massive turnout, noting that “74% of people voted for the election. We met people over the last few days that have flown back around the world [to Taiwan] to vote. There’s no absentee voting here in Taiwan. So, we met people from Sweden, Singapore and the US that have returned to their homeland to vote in this historic moment,” Schlehuber said.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/anti-beijing-incumbent-wins-re-election-
    Tsai, who is part of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has supported separating Taiwan from China by reducing the island’s economic dependence on the mainland. Tsai’s main opponent was Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo Yu of the Kuomintang (KMT), also called the Chinese Nationalists, which advocates maintaining strong economic relations with mainland China. 

    Before losing the civil war in 1949, the KMT governed the Republic of China from Beijing, but following the communist victory that established the People’s Republic of China, the KMT’s authority survived only in Taiwan, which the Red Army was unable to invade. To the present day, Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China, and the KMT claims it is the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people.

    “The DPP, they promote this idea of Taiwanese national identity being something different, separate than Chinese national identity. That’s something that the KMT opposes,” Sputnik analyst Walter Smolarek noted.

    “The US government definitely sees Taiwan has a key pressure point in the context of its overall push against China, for regime change in China. That’s their ultimate goal. That’s the goal of the great power competition strategy that the Pentagon has officially adopted,” Smolarek said.

    The analyst called the Trump administration’s support for Taiwanese independence “ironic,” given that their rivals, the KMT, were a US ally even before the Chinese Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949. 

    “But because of the internal dynamic of Taiwanese politics, the people who were opposed to the nationalist party’s dictatorship, they coalesced around the DPP, and they took a completely different line in regards to the possible reunification with the mainland,” Smolarek said.

    Schlehuber noted that if Taiwan were to assume independence from mainland China under Tsai’s administration, the economic effects on both China and Taiwan could be “disastrous.” 

    “The economic ties are so large; for Taiwan to abandon the relationship with the mainland would have a disastrous impact. The Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which is a huge landmark trade agreement with the two countries - or the one country, two systems … expires in June 2020 … it’s about 800 products, goods, that travel between the one country, two systems. About 41% of [Taiwanese] exports are to China mainland, as well as Hong Kong,” he said.

    “In addition to that, there are about 1 million Taiwanese people that live on the mainland … so, again, if you’re going to start rocking the boat, that’s going to have huge consequences,” Schlehuber explained.

    “I think [Taiwanese] people, as much as they were wanting the further move from China, also appreciated KMT being the counterbalance to DPP … no one wants unification right now; no one wants independence right away. I think the vast majority of people do want the status quo as long as their democracy and democratic elections are also preserved at the same time,” Schlehuber added.

    Even though it adopted the “One China” policy in 1979, which acknowledges Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, the US maintains close independent trade ties with Taiwan and remains its top supplier of weapons - if mostly outdated ones. In March 2018, US President Donald Trump signed new legislation allowing senior US officials to travel to the island to meet their Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

    However, the US has “upped the sophistication of the arms that they’re selling to Taiwan. They’re selling advanced missiles and fighter jets. That could be a precursor to a major, political, diplomatic move like the recognition of Taiwan as an independent entity, but that would lead to a grave, grave crisis with China unlike what we’ve even seen with the trade war,” Smolarek noted.

    “I think that the Trump administration is going to sign a trade deal, a phase one trade deal with China this week, probably on Wednesday, but it seems that their overall strategy, the overall framework of aggression towards China, that’s certainly not going anywhere, and that’s a perspective shared by the Democratic Party as well,” Smolarek added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Taiwan Charges Military Colonel With Spying, Developing Intelligence Network for Beijing
    Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen Announces Victory in Presidential Vote
    New Chinese Aircraft Carrier Passes Taiwan Strait for First Time
    3 Missing After Military Helicopter Crashes in Taiwan, Chief of General Staff Aboard - Report
    Why You Should Pay Attention to Taiwan's Elections and How They Affect the Globe
    Tags:
    Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai Ing-wen, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse