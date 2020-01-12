Two Pilots Combating Desert Locusts Die as Plane Crashes at Pakistan’s Sadiqabad

New Delhi (Sputnik): The crash comes just days after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training jet crashed shortly after take-off from the Alam Airbase at Mianwali on 7 January.

Two pilots from Pakistan’s Plant Protection Unit died after their plane crashed during a crop spraying flight on Sunday. An initial investigation has revealed that the plane suffered a technical problem. Further details of the dead pilots have not been revealed yet.

The aircraft, which belongs to the federal government of the Punjab, had been on a mission to combat desert locusts. Spraying pesticides from airplanes has been ongoing in all four provinces of Pakistan since the start of January.

On 7 January plane crash, pilots Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman were killed when the training aircraft crashed in Mianwali, Pakistan.

In July 2019, a small Pakistan Army plane crashed in Rawalpindi in the Punjab, during a routine training flight, killing at least 19 people.