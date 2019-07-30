A shocking video captured by eyewitnesses shows the moment of the plane crash in the north-east of Pakistan.
The victims included the crew and several local residents, according to reports.
The causes of the crash remain unclear and rescue brigades are reportedly operating at the scene.
Live video of #Pakistan aviation aircraft crash. Five persons including two pilots die in the crash.#Aircrash pic.twitter.com/9aP0zfFSxk— Major RS Shekhawat , Veteran (@ShekhawatMajor) July 30, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)