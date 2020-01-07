Pakistan Air Force Jet FT7P Crashed, Two Killed - Reports

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Trainee jet has crashed shortly after take off from the Alam Airbase at Mianwali, according to media reports.

According to reports, Flying Officer Ibad and Squadron Leader Haris were killed in the crash.

The PAF is yet to officially comment on the crash.

The causes of the crash remain unclear.

Just recived this 4rom Mianwali... PAF jet Crashed..#ArmyAct pic.twitter.com/PGkQH9paCX — کلیم نیازی (@KalimKhanNiazi) January 7, 2020

​In July 2019, a small Pakistan Army Aviation plane crashed in Rawalpindi, a city in Pakistan's Punjab province, during a routine training flight, killing at least 19 people.

The China-built aircraft was ordered in 1999 as part of the F-7PG package. The PAF previously operated F-7Ps. At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service, according to media reports.

Pakistan operates more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft.